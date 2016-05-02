Remembering Prince: Madonna, Justin Timberlake and more mourn the legend's death

The stars are in mourning following the untimely death of singing superstar Prince. It was announced that the Grammy Award winner had passed away at his Minnesota home on Thursday, April 21.
Although the cause of death has not yet been revealed, the Carver County Sheriff has confirmed that an investigation into the death is underway. The musician's publicist Yvette Noel-Schure confirmed that the 57-year-old had died to the Associated Press.
In a statement she said, "It is with profound sadness that I am confirming that the legendary, iconic performer, Prince Rogers Nelson, has died at his Paisley Park residence this morning at the age of 57."
The singer Prince has died at the age of 57 Photo: Getty Images
Upon hearing the news, many celebrities have taken to their social media pages to express their sorrow at the legendary musician's passing. Justin Timberlake credited the singer for much of his own music. “They say don’t meet your idols … That they let you down,” he wrote. “But, some of my greatest, funniest (yes, he was hilarious), and most prolific encounters and conversations about music came from the moments that I spent with him. It would be silly to say that he has inspired our music … It’s beyond that. He’s somewhere within every song I’ve ever written.”
Singer Katy Perry took to her Twitter page to pay her respects to the late star. "And just like that...the world lost a lot of magic. Rest in peace Prince! Thanks for giving us so much..."
Chris Rock expressed his disbelief at the loss of the singer. "Say it ain't so," he wrote on his Twitter, while Jennifer Lopez uploaded a picture of the singer on her Instagram captioning it, "Shocked and soooo sad!! #RIP PRINCE #music#legend#gonetoosoon"
Scroll through to see how others are remembering the icon
Justin Timberlake
It was Raspberry Beret. I was 4 years old. Yes, 4. I remember that I instantly loved it. "Mommy, who is that singing?" Seems weird but it's true. More than a "once in a lifetime" artist... Just a ONCE IN FOREVER ARTIST. I'm still in shock as I write this and I feel this overwhelming grief. But, we should all turn away from that and HONOR this musician that changed all of our lives, our perspectives, our feeling, our whole being. From another planet? Probably. Royalty, for sure. Us worthy..? Laughable. They say don't meet your idols... That they let you down. But, some of my greatest, funniest (yes, he was hilarious), and most prolific encounters and conversations about music came from the moments that I spent with him. It would be silly to say that he has inspired our music... It's beyond that. He's somewhere within every song I've ever written. I am sad, but I will smile when I think of every second that I had the fortune of being in his company. We have lost our greatest living musician. But his music will never die. Prince, NOTHING COMPARES... #RIPPrince
Madonna
Solange
Usher
Just came back from Cuba & received horrible news. Such an iconic legend. Will forever cherish u & what u gave this earth sir. Love u Prince
— Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) April 21, 2016
Charlie Puth
A culture pushing icon and creative genius. Rest in peace Prince. pic.twitter.com/vPWCGipU95
— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 21, 2016
Nick Jonas
One of my biggest inspirations. A true icon. You will be missed. Sad sad news today... #RIPPrince
— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) April 21, 2016
Questlove
Long Live The King.
— Questlove Gomez (@questlove) 21 de abril de 2016
Lenny Kravitz
My musical brother... My friend... The one who showed me the possibilities within myself,… https://t.co/UumElgEgFg
— Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) April 21, 2016
Olivia Wilde
Once, Prince yelled from the stage that I could dance. He was likely yelling to the girl behind me, but it's still my happiest moment. RIP.
— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) 21 de abril de 2016
Eva Longoria
My heart is broken. My entire adolescence was filled w his music. He'll be missed but his music will live forever https://t.co/O6FYLftlWw
— Eva Longoria (@EvaLongoria) April 21, 2016
Jaime King
Georgia May Jagger
Kylie Jenner
Sarah Jessica Parker
Zoe Saldana
Lena Dunham
Rachel Hilbert
Riley Keough
Austin Mahone
Emily Ratajkowski
Reese Witherspoon
Katie Holmes
Olivia Munn
Charles Kelley
Adrienne Bailon
Ashley Benson
Jennifer Lopez
Nick Cannon
Little Big Town