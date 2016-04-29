Barbara Bush's letter to 'partner' twin sister Jenna Bush Hager will warm your heart

Nothing like sisterly love. Barbara Bush, the eldest daughter of the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush, penned a heartfelt letter to her fraternal twin sister Jenna Bush Hager for Vanity Fair's Sister issue.

“I discovered my best friend the moment we were born,” the 34-year-old began. From “the womb to the White House” the sisters have done it all — and done it together.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY



Photo: WireImage

“Jenna is my point of reference. I’ve never known the world without her in it, minus one minute. Or without her next to me,” the Global Health Corps co-founder wrote. “We’ve had a peculiar life—one that is extraordinary in scope yet ordinary in the day-to-day. And what a magical idea the universe had in giving each of us the luxury of a partner. We have always had a dinner partner, a dance partner, a partner in mischief.”

ROYAL SISTER MOMENTS

In her “love letter,” the former first daughter recalled a rather mischievous moment she shared with Jenna at a wedding, where she rode her younger sister as a “horse.” Barbara said, “We did it to have fun. And to laugh, to laugh so hard you forget how old you are. That’s what we’ve always done as the Bush girls.”

Jenna, who is a correspondent for NBC's TODAY, and her sister even have their “own, unspoken language.” Barbara explained, “A look that makes one of us fall on the floor laughing or the slight inflection in our voice that conveys everything. It is the ability to prod laughter and love no matter how much your heart might hurt."

Photo: Getty Images

She added, "Someone who sees you exactly as you are and thinks that is enough. Someone who will walk next to you always so that there is no “scarlet ibis,” who hugs you just a bit too tight because in the back of both your minds you assume that’s how you snuggled in the womb.”

FIRST DAUGHTERS SASHA AND MALIA OBAMA'S STYLE MOMENTS

While Jenna has gone on to marry Henry Hager and have children, not much has changed for the now “two New York sisters." As adults, the Bush girls continue to have “slumber parties,” howl at the moon and go on nature walks on the West Side Highway, just as they did when they were young — though their she-wolf pack has grown with the addition of Jenna’s two daughters, Poppy and Mila Hager. Barbara wrote, "[Her nieces] will learn to howl at the moon. And to partner up and dance when “Sugar, Sugar” plays," just as they did.