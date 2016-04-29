Sharon Stone has one cute date to 'Mothers and Daughters' film premiere

Sharon Stone had the most handsome date to the premiere of Mothers and Daughters in Hollywood on Thursday, her 10-year-old son Laird. The actress, who stars in the film alongside Susan Sarandon, Courteney Cox and Selma Blair, beamed from ear to ear as she walked the red carpet with her adorable child.

Dressing up for the occasion, Laird wore a khaki-colored suit with a blue shirt and a striped blue and gold tie. Color coordinating with her son, the Total Recall star opted for a gold animal-print blazer, a black top and matching gold earrings.

Sharon took her son Laird as her date to the premiere of her upcoming film Mothers and Daughters Photo: Getty Images

Laird was adopted by the actress in 2005 while she was filming Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction in London. Speaking to People magazine about the latest addition to her family in 2005, Sharon revealed that she was overjoyed to adopt her second son. “I have been trying to adopt a second child for years, with general fits and starts. So I didn’t totally, totally believe it until he was in my arms,” she said.



Sharon looked incredible in a gold animal print jacket and black skinny jeans Photo: Getty Images

The 58-year-old actress chose to adopt her first child, Roan, after suffering several miscarriages. Sharon welcomed the little boy in 2000 with her ex-husband, newspaper editor Phil Bronstein. Despite the couple splitting in 2003, the star was still keen to add more children to her broo, and was quite happy to raise them as a single mom. “I multitask,” she told People. “I have more love, help, friendship and kindness than at any other time in my life.”

The blonde beauty went on to adopt her third child in 2006, a boy named Quinn.