Gwyneth Paltrow: 'Chris Martin and I broke up a year before we announced it'

Gwyneth Paltrow has spoken candidly about her heart-breaking split from husband Chris Martin. Speaking to the UK’s Red Magazine, the actress revealed that the couple decided to separate a year before publicly announcing that they were "conciously uncoupling".

"We had broken up a year before we announced it, so we would have this time to work through everything," she said. "It's also almost about having to press the 'override' button whenever you feel angry or jealous or whatever, broken-hearted. You have to press the button: I'm going back to the baseline of 'I love this person, he's the father of my children, he's a wonderful man."

Gwyneth revealed that she and Chris split a year before they publicly announced it Photo: Getty Images

Despite deciding to end their ten-year marriage the famous couple are moving forward with their children, Apple, 11, and Moses, ten, as their main priority. "When we said we're going to put the children first, we meant it. If you want to put your children first then why are you slagging your husband off in front of them? I have to say it wasn't the outcome we were hoping for, but it was our outcome and we've really done the best that we can."



Gwyneth also credits her ex-husband with being very caring and loving throughout the difficult time. "I think that I'm very lucky in that I have such a willing partner in agreeing with, and teaching me, as much as I taught him. And bringing to me, as much as I brought to him, ideas about how to do it in a really gentle way."

Since the split the actress has been dated Brad Fulchuck Photo: Getty Images

Since announcing the split, the 43-year-old has since moved on with Glee creator Brad Fulchuck. The couple were recently spotted enjoying a romantic holiday in Paris. The 'Goop' creator shared pictures of the magical trip on her Instagram page with her 2.1 million followers.