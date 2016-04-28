Beyoncé kicks off 'Formation' tour, dedicates song to 'beautiful' husband Jay Z

Beyoncé is continuing to make lemonade out of lemons. The 34-year-old kicked off her Formation World Tour in Miami, Wednesday evening, after her and Jay Z's marriage was the topic of many conversations following the release of her sixth studio album, Lemonade.

The album, which was released four days prior to the launch of her tour, painted a picture of infidelity and betrayal leaving the BeyHive to speculate whether there was trouble in paradise between the power couple.

The Drunk In Love singer used the opening night of the tour to put speculation to rest, assuring fans that she and Jay Z are still very much in love. The mom-of-one dedicated her last song of the evening, Halo, to her "beautiful husband," who was in attendance, with daughter Blue Ivy.

She told the audience, "I want to dedicate this song to my family. Thank you guys for supporting me. I wanna dedicate this song to my beautiful family. I love you so much, Blue. I love you so much."



The Grammy-winning artist also recounted a cute story from earlier in the day with her four-year-old daughter. Beyoncé shared, "We were driving to rehearsal today and she said, 'Mommy, are we going to your work?' And it reminded me that I dreamed of this day my whole life."

During the highly-anticipated show, Beyoncé shared intimate family videos, as she previously did during her On the Run tour. The sweet family footage included videos of Blue and her father cuddling, along with 2012 footage of the pair in the hospital when their daughter was born, getting her and Jay Z's matching "IV" tattoos and family vacations.

The Partition artist sung a number of old and new tracks, including Flawless, Run the World, Single Ladies, Formation, Purple Rain in a tribute to the late Prince and Me, Myself and I, which prior to singing she told concertgoers, "You are responsible for your own happiness."

Also on the setlist for the evening was Beyoncé's newest hit Sorry that contains that now-controversial line "Becky with the good hair." Shortly after the vengeful visual album dropped on Saturday, fans began to speculate the identity of "Becky."

Designer Rachel Roy and Rita Ora landed themselves on the BeyHive's witch-hunt after posting cryptic messages. They have since denied being "Becky," though that hasn't stopped members of Beyoncé's loyal fans from attacking their social media accounts with lemon and bee emojis.

At the April 27th concert stop in Miami, the singer made it clear that she appreciates her fans' love for her, giving them a special shout out during the concert.