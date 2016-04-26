Michael Strahan leaving 'Live with Kelly and Michael' early as Kelly Ripa makes return

Michael Strahan is leaving Live With Kelly and Michael months ahead of his originally scheduled departure in September. It was announced on Tuesday, April 26 — following Kelly Ripa's anticipated return — that the co-host would make his final appearance on the morning show May 13.

"After meeting with the producers of both Live and Good Morning America, and after speaking with Kelly and Michael, we have decided on a plan that best advantages both shows for the future," the show told Us Weekly in a statement.

They added, "To that end, Michael’s last day on Live will be on Friday, May 13, which not only gives the show the chance to have a nice send-off for him during the May book, but to also immediately begin the on-air search for a new co-host. This plan also allows GMA to start integrating Michael into the show more often this summer before his full-time start in September."

The surprising news came hours after co-host Kelly returned to the ABC program following a dramatic, four-day absence from the show, which resulted from the April 19th announcement that Michael would be leaving Live for GMA.

The energetic blonde thanked fans on Tuesday for welcoming her back, admitting that the “long national nightmare is over.” “The love, the show of support through this bizarre time has been really overwhelming,” Kelly said. "I needed a couple of days to gather my thoughts. After 26 years with this company I earned the right.”

She admitted, "In that time I gained some perspective. I always speak from the heart. I didn't want to come out here and say something I might regret. So what transpired though over the course of a few days has been extraordinary. In the sense that it started a greater conversation about communication and consideration and, most importantly, respect in workplace.”

Kelly also took the time to praise her co-host on his new opportunity. "I am thrilled for Michael. I am thrilled for you," she told Michael. "This is a tremendous opportunity and I couldn't be and we couldn't be prouder of you and everything we've accomplished together."

After taking her seat, Michael told his fellow host, “I know this show lives on because you are the queen of morning television.”



While the Live hosts were all smiles in front of the cameras, Scandal star Bellamy Young, who was a guest on the show, admitted there was tension behind the scenes. Stopping by Jenny McCarthy's Dirty, Sexy, Funny SiriusXM radio show she shared, “They were tense, bless their hearts.”

While Kelly and Michael weren’t talking prior to their hand-in-hand entrance on the show, Bellamy noted, “It was sort of separate.” "Backstage there was some tension because it could have gone any way but once it got underway it was beautiful," she revealed. "Kelly gave a monologue, she got to clear the air and then they went on. They're professional people."

