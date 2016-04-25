Zac Efron is officially back on the market. According to Us Weekly, the hunky actor and model Sami Miro have split.

The pair dated for almost two years, before calling it quits. The 28-year-old opened up about his "awesome" girlfriend earlier this year. "Her name is Sami, and yeah, things are great," he told Ellen DeGeneres. "She's awesome, she's a superstar."

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for SAINT LAURENT

He added, “We do a lot of adventurous stuff together. When I'm not working, we hit the road."

Sami also dished on her public relationship with the HSM alum. “I've never spoken about us before, but, um, it's definitely different,” she admitted to Elle.com. “I think that you have to take that [kind of attention] with a grain of salt, and put yourself in other people's positions. I think that's actually a really big part of it, putting yourself in their shoes, and trying to understand where they're coming from, and then it kinds of makes sense. It kind of just comes with the territory, and I know there's no really changing that, so you have to just embrace it.”

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV

Sami continued, “If I was dating someone who wasn't in the limelight, I might have more photos on [Instagram] of our relationship, but I do think it's important. I mean, it's what is going on in my life, and I think that my social media can still represent that."

Since parting ways with the 28-year-old model, Zac has deleted photos with Sami from his Instagram account and unfollowed her. Meanwhile Sami has yet to erase Zac’s presence from her own account.