It’s no secret that Kanye West loves to be the center of attention, and on Saturday night it was no different. While attending close friends David Grutman and Isabela Rangel’s wedding in Miami, the rapper decided to give an impromptu speech celebrating the bride and groom’s love.

While Jason Binn, founder of DuJour magazine, was giving a speech on the microphone, the 38-year-old approached the stage and took the microphone saying “Imma let you finish but…”, the words he made famous when he interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 VMA awards.

On Saturday Kim and Kanye attended David Grutman's wedding in Miami Photo: Getty Images

The Life of Pablo singer’s outburst sent other wedding guests into fits of laughter and applause. The father-of-two kept his speech short and finished by saying “David Grutman had one of the best wedding’s of all time,” before flashing a broad grin and walking back to his seat.

Kanye attended the Liv and Story nightclub owner’s wedding with his wife Kim Kardashian, and was also joined at the nuptials by several other famous faces, including his sister-in-law Kourtney Kardashian, Wilmer Valderrama, Shanina Shaik, DJ Ruckus and Hulk Hogan.

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, who has just returned from Iceland where she celebrated her 37th birthday with family and friends, took to her Instagram page to uploaded a picture of herself and friends attending the wedding in all back attire.



Kourtney also attended the star-studded nuptials Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardashian

Kim also shared several snaps on her social media pages documenting the fun wedding. Before arriving at the reception North West’s mom shared a snap of herself and Kanye in the car. “My cutie,” the star captioned the sweet snap.

The clothing designer attended her friend's wedding just hours after paying tribute to Prince, following the singer's untimely death on April 21. Taking to her Instagram page the star uploaded a picture of herself with the singer calling him one of her "favorite artists." The tribute comes after a video of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the artist went viral.