Long before she became Mrs. Kanye West, Kim Kardashian once attended a Prince concert and was (awkwardly) kicked off the stage! Since the legendary musician's passing on April 21, an old video of the Oscar winner kicking the reality star off his stage has resurfaced.

Back in 2011, Kim attended Prince's Welcome 2 Tour concert in New York City. The Purple Rain artist invited the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on stage after looking for an audience member to dance with.

The mom-of-two attended a Prince concert in 2011 Photo: Getty Images

However once onstage, Kim looked less than enthused, with her nerves getting the best of her as she stood in one spot clapping. Prince told the TV star, "Get off the stage." He jokingly added, "Welcome to America."

After being removed from the stage, Kim tweeted, “I was so nervous I froze when Prince touched me!!!!” Luckily for North West's mom, the music icon gave her a second chance to redeem herself and she succeeded. Kim tweeted later that evening, "Went up on stage AGAIN! This time I redeemed myself! We all danced while Prince played the piano! Wow! What a night!"

The reality TV star paid tribute to the late singer Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Following Prince's death earlier this week, Kim responded to fans who rediscovered the video. Tweeting a photo of the two smiling on stage together, she wrote: "I will always remember this moment with one of my favorite artists! I was so star struck I froze! RIP Prince."

The mom-of-two wasn't the only family member to pay tribute to the star. Half sister Kendall Jenner shared a photo of Prince, captioning it, "we've lost a legend.  RIP." Meanwhile sister Kylie Jenner posted a picture of the seven-time Grammy winner with a prayer hand emoji attached to it.

