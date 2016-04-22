Jennifer Lawrence has just confirmed what we all knew to be true — that Adele is indeed an “international treasure.” The Academy Award winner penned a moving, albeit funny essay about her friend for TIME's 100 Most Influential People issue, recalling how they first met and how the songbird's music has affected her.

“Adele and I met at the Oscars in 2013,” Jennifer began. “I remember sneaking backstage while she performed “Skyfall,” trying to squeeze a ball gown past a pile of ropes and cables just to get a little closer. See her from another angle as if to peek behind the Great Oz’s curtain."

She added, "I had been a fan of hers since “Chasing Pavements” (saying “fan” about Adele always sounds like an understatement, doesn’t it?).”

The Hunger Games actress revealed that Adele's album 21 impacted her own life. “Suddenly there were words to that before-indescribable pain, frustration, sadness, then revolution that all comes from a breakup,” she wrote. “I felt understood, I felt stronger, and above all, I hadn’t sung in front of a mirror with a hairbrush since Destiny’s Child.”

In the essay, Jennifer noted that the Hello singer has a “once-in-a-lifetime” voice and “the most successful career in the world.” Despite her talent, intelligence and “500-year-old wisdom,” Jennifer admitted, “What you don’t see is what a wonderful mother she is. What a wonderful partner and friend she is. That she makes her son’s Halloween costumes.”

She concluded the essay writing, “Adele is a gift, an international treasure, but she’s also sweet, funny, intelligent and beautiful. B-tch.”

The When We Were Young artist is just one of 99 other individuals who made the cut for TIME’s 2016 list. Joining Adele are Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicki Minaj, Priyanka Chopra, creator of Broadway’s smash hit Hamilton Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan, Kendrick Lamar, Melissa McCarthy, Charlize Theron, Caitlyn Jenner, Aziz Ansari, Ariana Grande, Gina Rodriguez, Karlie Kloss and more.