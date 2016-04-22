Mariah Carey pays emotional on-stage tribute to Prince: He was there when I really needed somebody

Mariah Carey delivered a beautiful tribute to her late friend, Prince on Thursday, April 21, just hours after his untimely death earlier that day. During her concert at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, the 46-year-old dedicated her emotional ballad One Sweet Day to the music icon.

The singer introduced the song, telling fans, "It’s a very sad day but we remember the life of somebody who will always be treasured.” Mariah fought back tears as she made her way through the 1995 single.

News of Prince's death broke just hours earlier. 'He talked me through some times I really, really needed somebody,' Mariah said during her tribute to her good friend Photo: WireImage

The mom-of-two looked visibly moved performing the song, which features the lyrics: “'I know you're shining down on me from heaven.”

“I didn't know if I was able to come out here and put on a show and be festive, but I said, 'I'm in Paris and that's what Prince would want me to do,'" She told concert goers. "To get through it rather than just make everything bleak, we need to take this and honor this.”

The We Belong Together artist continued, “He was a friend to me, too. And he talked me through some times I really, really needed somebody and he was an incredible person... I'm sure his music touched every single person in here. So, let's have a moment of silence for Prince if we could please."

Genius, legend, inspiration, friend.

The world will miss you.

I'll never get over it. pic.twitter.com/RXIZdfGNPw — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 21, 2016

Following the Sweet Fantasy World Tour show, Mariah opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the loss of her friend. "It's such a loss that he's gone," she said. "I'll never get over it." Prince was found dead at his Paisley Park residence in Minnesota on April 21.

After learning of his death, Mariah posted a throwback photo of herself with the Purple Rain singer, which she captioned, “Genius, legend, inspiration, friend. The world will miss you."

