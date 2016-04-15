Dogs are a man's — and woman’s best friend! Drew Barrymore has been going through a difficult time since announcing her divorce from husband Will Kopelman, but thankfully the actress has found comfort in her dogs.

“There's a reason people cling to their pets,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday evening at the 2016 ASPCA Bergh Ball in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images for ASPCA

The E.T. star revealed that she has rescued nine dogs and currently has a pup named Douglas. "I've been such a dog lover my whole life," the 41-year-old said. "Life is better with dogs and life is definitely better with rescue dogs."

Drew, who coincidentally wore the same embellished Tory Burch gown as Kate Middleton — on the same day — was honored at the April 14 event with the Compassion Award for her outstanding contributions to animal welfare. In her speech, the actress noted that growing up she wanted "that unspoken, amazing bond, much like you have with animals.”

Photo: Getty Images for ASPCA

“You have a relationship with animals that is unspoken, without words. So there is a simplicity, sure we can probably all do with [fewer] words in our relationships. I think that for our language, we should just follow the dogs,” she said.

“Again I will resort to the unspoken gift that have animals have given me," the mom-of-two added. "It has been a right of passage, and a humility, and a purpose, and a kindness, and a lack of cruelty. I don't have it in my heart to be rude, mean, cruel, unkind to any person on the planet, let alone an animal.”

Photo: Getty Images

Drew and Will, who are parents to daughters Olive, 3, and Frankie, nearly 1, announced their decision to split earlier this month after three years of marriage. In a statement they said, "Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on.

They added, "Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority."