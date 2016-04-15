Taylor Swift is living out her own love story. The Bad Blood singer is unrecognizable for Vogue's May issue, in which she opened up about her "magical" relationship with Scottish DJ Calvin Harris.

The 26-year-old pop star, who stuns on the fashion magazine's cover shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott with a shaggy bob and platinum locks, revealed in her cover story that she isn't rushing to the altar with her producer boyfriend.

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 14, 2016 at 9:21am PDT



“I’m just taking things as they come,” she said when asked about marriage. “ I’m in a magical relationship right now. And of course I want it to be ours, and low-key . . . this is the one thing that’s been mine about my personal life.”

Prior to dating the 32-year-old DJ, Taylor was linked to Harry Styles, Connor Kennedy Jake Gyllenhaal and other high-profile stars. “You know, I went out on a normal amount of dates in my early 20s, and I got absolutely slaughtered for it,” the co-chair for the 2016 Met Gala admitted. "It took a lot of hard work and altering my decision-making. I didn’t date for two and a half years. Should I have had to do that? No."

The singer, who delivered an empowering message to young women during her Grammy acceptance speech, continued, "I guess what I wanted to call attention to in my speech at the Grammys was how it’s going to be difficult if you’re a woman who wants to achieve something in her life—no matter what."

Taylor, who is stepping back from music for a bit in hopes of accomplishing "lots of short-term goals," is already looking forward to her break from the scene. "This is the first time in ten years that I haven’t known [what I'm going to do with my life]. I just decided that after the past year, with all of the unbelievable things that happened . . . I decided I was going to live my life a little bit without the pressure on myself to create something," she revealed. Taylor also admitted, " I never relax, and I’m excited about being able to relax for the first time in ten years."

No doubt the singer will be spending more time with her Scottish beau. The couple recently celebrated their one-year anniversary in March and jetted away on a sexy tropical holiday, which they documented on Instagram.

During the iHeartRadio Awards earlier this month, Taylor gave Calvin a special shoutout. Calling her love by his real name Adam Wiles, she said, "For the first time I had the most amazing person to come home to when the crowds were all gone and the spotlight went out so I'd like to thank my boyfriend Adam for that."