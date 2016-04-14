Elizabeth Hurley: I wrote a letter to Queen Elizabeth – and she wrote me back!

From one Queen to another! It turns out Elizabeth Hurley was a fan of royals long before playing one on TV. At the 2016 BCRF Hot Pink Party charity fundraiser in NYC on Tuesday, the star of The Royals, which has just been renewed for a third season, shared her personal story about her childhood interaction with Queen Elizabeth.

“I got a letter from the Queen when I was about four or five,” Elizabeth told HELLO! of the monarch, who turns 90 this year. “My sister and I both wrote to her and we got a letter from her lady-in-waiting thanking us very much for sending her a letter. We both sent her pictures as well. My sister says she still has the letter somewhere!”

The Royals star told HELLO! she received a letter from the Queen when she was just four or five years old Photo: Getty Images

During the Hot Pink Party, a fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation founded by Evelyn Lauder, the actress put away her TV crown and grabbed the mic to MC the event. The “wild night” included a performance by Elizabeth's good friend Sir Elton John and a raffle for prizes like tickets to the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Since losing her grandmother to breast cancer in the mid 1990s, Elizabeth has been on the front lines of funding. “I think that is why a night like tonight is really important and special – because it’s a big room, and I don’t think there is anybody who hasn’t been affected by breast cancer,” she told us. “There is a fantastic feeling of unity in the room. Everyone is here to raise funds and to raise awareness and I hope to also give them a good time as well.”

Elizabeth is a longtime breast cancer awareness ambassador Photo: Getty Images

In an interview with InStyle, she revealed the importance of throwing her support behind the fight, which includes lighting up major world landmarks in pink to raise awareness around the world each year.

“Twenty-one years ago, no one spoke of breast cancer. Women only whispered about it behind closed doors,” she shared. “When Evelyn [Lauder] approached me, she said, ‘These women are dying and nobody is talking about it. They are ashamed of having something in their breast.’

"In 2010 we set a Guinness World Record for illuminating the most landmarks at once. We lit up 38 monuments in pink in 24 countries in 24 hours to bring attention to the cause. So a lot has changed since the early days.”