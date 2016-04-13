Jennifer Lopez may seem to have it all, but when it comes to romance there is one thing missing. “I think about getting married and having that long life with someone,” the 46-year-old superstar said in her new interview with W magazine. “I love the movie The Notebook. A dream of mine is to grow old with someone.”

Jennifer said that she wants to find someone to grow old with Photo: Getty Images

The American Idol judge could potentially find that dream in her boyfriend, 29-year-old Casper Smart. Although their relationship hasn’t been constant since it began in 2013, Jennifer tells the mag it has had its fair share of ups and downs. She shared, “We got together and broke up and are now together.”

With a successful career, her Las Vegas residency resumes May 22, JLo admitted that some of her biggest failures came in her personal life and include her divorce from Marc Anthony. “When it comes to work I never get tired,” the Ain't Your Mama singer said. “But with personal failures, I have thought, ‘this is too hard.’”

She continued: "When my marriage ended, it was not easy to find forgiveness. It wasn’t the dream that I had hoped for, and it would have been easier to fan the flames of resentment, disappointment and anger."

Jennifer and Casper have been in and on again off again relationship since 2013 Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer and ex-husband Marc Anthony were married for seven years. The parents of eight-year-old twins Max and Emme ended their marriage in 2011 and working on the aftermath has been the toughest job for the superstar. “Marc is the father of my children, and that’s never going away. So, I have to work to make things right. And that is, by far, the hardest work I do.”

One thing that comes easier to Jennifer is her ability to have a good time. The singer, who is no stranger to comments about her “innovative” derriere had some fun on the set of the shoot doing a dramatic reading of Sir Mix A lot’s classic tune, Baby Got Back.

