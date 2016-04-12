Drew Barrymore: 'I'll never let my daughters become child actors'

When it comes to the things that matter most to Drew Barrymore, her two girls Olive, 3, and Frankie, 2, are at the top of her list. And in a new interview, the actress, who recently announced that she and husband Will Kopelman will divorce after almost four years of marriage, shares that it's her little ones who actually taught her about true love.

Drew says that raising her daughters is her chance "to get it right" Photo: Brian Bowen Smith

Drew, who was a troubled child actress with an unstable upbringing, reflected on what its like to be a mother herself. “I thought I knew what love was, but holy cow, I did not. I could never have imagined the kind of love I have for my children. I am who I am because of my daughters," she told Good Housekeeping magazine. "I’m an overachiever parent, and not because I think I’m going to repeat the patterns of my parents.

"That’s not my fear — I’ve already broken that pattern in my life. But having grown up in the opposite way, I’m raising my children with all consistency, all protection. This is my chance to get it right.”

Drew and estranged husband Will recently filed for divorce after almost four years of marriage Photo: Getty Images

Drew, who will appear on an upcoming episode of comedy series Odd Mom Out, plans to keep her daughters out of the spotlight until they are 18. “I’d never let them become child actors. They’ll have a chastity belt, a tracker system, no cell phones and we’ll live in the middle of nowhere,” she said. “In reality, I’ll just lead by example by being spirited, classy, consistent, philanthropic, hardworking, loyal to my friends and there any second they might need me.”

Speaking of friends, the Charlie's Angels star finds strength not just in her children, but in her girlfriends – especially BFF Cameron Diaz.

When it comes to her friends, Drew says she would lie down and die for them Photo: Brian Bowen Smith

“If you are in scary prison in the middle of nowhere, call Cameron. She’ll get you out. If you’re looking for the best dinner-cooking partner and watching-TV-on-the-couch friend, call her," she shared. "If someone is in a medical situation, call her! She’s the most loyal, fierce, fun, cozy friend. We have incredible honesty with each other, and we work hard on our lives and our friendship. My girlfriends are my first family, and they know that I would lie down and die for them. My love for them is unbreakable.”

And when it comes to beauty standards, Drew is all about loving her "Pillsbury Dough Boy abs" – and creating her own makeup rules.

“You can be as wild and crazy or as demure and sort of traditional," Drew said. "There’s no mistakes to be made with makeup. You get a free pass always with beauty because it’s an expression of your mood, whereas fashion can cut your body in weird ways, makeup doesn’t do that. It’s just to play, it’s just a moment, and you never really get in trouble for it.”