Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis recreate those iconic 'Thelma and Louise' moments

Back like they never left! Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis re-created a few of their iconic Thelma and Louise moments inside of Harpers Bazaar. Although it's been over 20 years since the two women made the iconic film in 1991, Susan admits that she is surprised the film was such a success. “When we did Thelma & Louise, I really didn’t think it would have the kind of resonance it had…It wasn’t seen as any feminist statement," Susan shared with the magazine.

Susan and Geena look amazing over 20 years after playing Thelma and Louise Photo: Jason Schmidt

"I was very concerned that it wouldn’t be seen as a revenge film," she added. "The real thing Louise is asking throughout the movie is, “'Why do guys think this is okay'?”

Geena also shared: “There was all this talk about how it was so violent – and this was after Lethal Weapon came out. We’ve been stuck in this world where Hollywood operates under the assumption that women will watch men, but men won’t watch women. We never get any momentum because everything’s a one-off.”

Susan and Geena starred in the film in 1991 Photo: Getty Images

In the film, Susan, 69, who plays Louise, and Geena, 60, who plays Thelma, are two best friends who leave their lives behind and venture off on a girls' fishing trip. And the rest has become film history.

When asked where the two BFFs would be over 20 years later, Susan shared her high hopes for the duo. "Well Thelma’s definitely not with her husband anymore," she quipped. "One would only hope she found Brad (Pitt) again. Maybe Louise became a lesbian. That would be fabulous.”

Susan and Geena reflected on filming the classic movie Photo: Jason Schmidt

On top of looking amazing years later, Susan has a lot to celebrate. The Mothers and Daughters star is taking in the excitement of becoming a grandmother again after her daughter Eva Amurri Martino announced that she is expecting a baby boy this fall with her husband Kyle.

Eva and Susan share their family traditions

"It is with so much joy, crazy excitement, and immense gratitude that Kyle, Marlowe and I would like to announce we are expecting a new addition to our family this Fall," the 31-year-old mommy to Marlowe shared on her blog. "We feel so lucky to be celebrating this special gift.