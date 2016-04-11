Hailey Baldwin doesn't just want to be known for dating Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin is celebrating a major milestone and setting the record straight! The 19-year old appeared on the cover of Marie Claire magazine and shares that as her star rises, it isn't always easy to date someone also in the spotlight or if his name is Justin Bieber.

“I don’t want attention out of dating somebody. Texts started coming through, crazy phone calls…it’s hard to date somebody in this industry," she told the magazine about the reaction she received when it was reported that she was dating the 22-year-old pop star back in January.

First American cover  very grateful! @marieclairemag A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Apr 11, 2016 at 10:24am PDT

She continued: "You have to have really thick skin and be very strong. You have to focus on the person and nothing else.” In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hailey shared her exact feelings about her BFF and rumored beau, who she was seen taking a vacation with earlier this year. "He's really funny," she said about the Baby singer. "We have a good time together. He's just really sweet. He's a good kid, he has a good heart and I love him."

Zendaya opens up about her dating life Photo: Marie Claire

Hailey wasn't the only girl to open up to the magazine about her dating life. Disney channel it-girl Zendaya let fans in on the trick to a guy scoring major points with her. “If a guy can handle my dad the first time, then he’s worth giving my time to," the 19-year-old, who also appears on the cover of the magazine, said after she was asked about her Grammy afterparty date with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. "If he can’t, then I might as well not waste my time. Just because they’re in the NFL doesn’t mean they get a pass.”

Kylie Jenner chats about setting trends in the world of beauty Photo: Marie Claire

While she doesn't talk about her dating life, Kylie Jenner also graces the cover and discusses how she is a trend-setter. “I started wigs, and now everyone is wearing wigs, she said. "Kim [Kardashian] just used my wig guy last night. I just do whatever I want to do, and people will follow.”

Even though she lets her over 57 million Instagram followers in on her life, Kylie admits that there are limits to what she shares. "There's a really big part of my life that I don't share online, and I feel like people think that just because I have a reality TV show and I'm on Snapchat for probably 10 minutes altogether throughout the day, that they know my life," she told AdWeek. "Like, I don't show a lot of my relationships or my ups and downs. I'd never have a fight with someone [on Instagram]."

Singer Ellie Goulding and actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw also appear on separate covers of the magazine's May issue.