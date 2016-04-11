See what Hugh Jackman looked like on his wedding day 20 years ago

Twenty years of wedded bliss. Hugh Jackman celebrated his wedding anniversary to wife Deborra-Lee Furness with an amazing throwback photo on Monday, April 11. Sharing a picture from their 1996 nuptials, the actor captioned the vintage post, "20 years ago on this day . . .”

Hugh and his bride are all smiles in the amazing wedding photo, which features the Wolverine actor wearing Harry Potter-esque glasses.

The pair met on set of his "first job," the Australian TV show Correlli and were engaged after four months. Back in 2013, the movie star told Town & Country, "I decided, I won't ask her to marry me for six months — Then after four months I thought, 'That's the most ridiculous rule!'"

Hugh and Deborra, 60, undoubtedly have one of the longest lasting marriages in Hollywood. Recently discussing his “most important” life slogan with the Australian morning show Sunrise, Hugh said, "Happy wife, happy life.”





During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 47-year-old admitted that his relationship with Deborra, “gets better and better” with time. He added, "She's the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Hugh continued, "I'm kind of really grateful that I met [her] before anything kind of happened because everything that's happened in my career and onscreen, offscreen, we've always done it together."

The happily married couple are parents to adopted children Ava Eliot, 10, and Oscar Maximilian Jackman, 15.