Kate Hudson has revealed that sometimes she "feels like a bad mom." In a personal essay written for InStyle magazine, the actress candidly admitted that she occasionally finds parenting difficult.

"Some days I feel like I should win best mom of the day award, and some days I find myself doing strange things that don't have any real purpose, in faraway corners in my house, and I realize I am literally and deliberately hiding from my children," she said.

Kate says that she can be "a bit of a wild mom" Photo: Getty Images



The Kung Fu Panda 3 actress also spoke about her special relationship with her children, claiming that sometimes she is "a bit of wild mom." As Kate was just 23-years-old when she gave birth to her first child, son Ryder, the 36-year-old revealed that the two of them have an "unusual" relationship.

"I was really young, like 23, when I had Ryder. So, our relationship has always been [a little unusual]. I mean, we're close, and I am his mom," said the mom-of-two. " I'm big on manners. I'm big on politeness. I'm big on gratitude. But I'm a bit of a wild mom."

She continued: "Even as I write this, I am traveling for a week away from my children… I'm so happy to have some time to myself and excited to have this experience. But there's this tight, pulling sensation that never goes away that it comes at the cost of missing a week of my children's lives, and it aches."





Kate split from fiancé Matt Bellamy in 2014 Photo: Getty Images

Kate, who has recently been linked to Nick Jonas, has previously revealed that she feels she has become a better mom following the split from the father of her second son Bingham, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

She told Red magazine: "I do believe that it is better to have two people as parents that are truly happy in themselves for [the sake of] their children. If they can't sustain that at home and if it's affecting their family, then they have to look at their relationship.

"Of course, the goal is always to stay together. Matt and I really worked on it together and we came to the point where we realised that we are really better as friends and that is a healthier approach for our kids. And we can see the results."