A family that does yoga together, stays together – and it's not just Drew Barrymore who loves practicing with her little ones! Actress Elsa Pataky, wife of Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, took to her Glamour Spain blog on Thursday to share a photo of her yoga “enthusiasts” in the making — her twin sons Tristan and Sasha Hemsworth.

The Spanish model's two-year-old boys joined her for a mommy and me yoga session on the beach. In the sweet photo, the 39-year-old and her sons are engaged in a downward-facing dog pose.

Photo: Instagram.com/elsapatakyconfidential

Elsa, who also posted the photo on her Instagram account, wrote, "My boys enjoying the Beach yoga with mami!” She also added the hashtags, "#kidsyoga #beach #bestime #lifeisbeautiful #lovethem."

The mom-of-three showed off her toned figure wearing a yellow bikini in the beach snap. Meanwhile her and husband’s adorable sons donned T-shirts as they attempted to mimic their mother’s pose.

Photo: Instagram.com/elsapatakyconfidential

Elsa has previously shared photos of her boys and three-year-old daughter, India, in yoga stances. Earlier this year, the fitness guru posted a photo of one of her sons joining her for a stretch, which she captioned, "While we try to teach our children all about life. Our children teach us what life is all about."

Chris also does yoga with the kids Photo: Instagram.com/@elsapatakyconfidential

The Furious actress isn’t the only member of the Hemsworth household who enjoys quality yoga time with their children. Last year, Elsa shared a picture of her hunky husband and little girl doing yoga on the beach.

Attached to the post, she wrote, “Like father like daughter! Make a space in your life for the little moments that count the most #family #beachTime #yogadad."