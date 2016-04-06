Talk about a lively girls’ night! Salma Hayek recently enjoyed a fun evening with Blake Lively complete with a chocolate pizza.

The Frida actress shared a goofy Instagram on Tuesday of herself and Blake’s family munching on a delicious-looking dessert. Salma captioned the post, "Having a lively time eating chocolate marshmallow pizza with the Lively girls #girlsnightout @blakelively @robynlively #chocolate #pizza #marshmallow.”

Photo: Instagram.com/SalmaHayek

In Spanish, the 49-year-old also added the hashtags "family" and "friends." The movie stars were joined by Blake’s mother Elaine and sister Robyn Lively in addition to another friend.

The pair's friendship goes back years. Back in 2012, Salma and Ryan Reynold’s wife shared the screen in the thriller film Savages. At the time, the co-stars admitted to USA Today that they are both foodies. Blake said, "We don't stop eating. I don't cook by recipe. I eat so much, I understand flavors and what goes well together."

Salma revealed, "I love to watch Top Chef in France. It's hard core. I cook. I go to the market, and I see things, and I buy and make whatever is in the refrigerator. I am an artiste."

The Gossip Girl alum, 28, confirmed her pal's culinary skills saying, "Every time I go over to her house, there's such good food."