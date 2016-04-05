Selma Blair is a mom first and foremost. The 43-year-old took to her Instagram account on Saturday to pen a moving message for her son Arthur Bleick, admitting that she feels no guilt for putting her career on hold to raise him.

The actress shared an adorable snap of herself with her four-year-old enjoying a sunny day. She captioned the post, "There is nowhere I would rather be than with my son."

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY



Photo: Instagram.com/@therealselmablair

Selma continued, "He walks around with my heart inside his body and I ache when he is away. He doesn't. He always has my heart and he knows it and so I know I have done at least that as a mother."

In the sweet tribute, the Cruel Intentions star also admitted that she took a break from her career to care for her son. "I will never regret taking four years off of work to see and hold him as much as possible, to watch him grow," she wrote.

The actress added, "I may have to start over career wise and struggle a bit, but I have this. And I am so lucky. Just the luckiest. Forever grateful. #loveofmylife #mom.”

Photo: Instagram.com/@therealselmablair

Selma welcomed Arthur back in 2011 with her now ex-boyfriend Jason Bleick. A few days prior to her post about Arthur, the brunette beauty shared a birthday message for her ex thanking him for their son.

Posting an old photo with Jason, she wrote, "This picture, taken just a few months into my pregnancy, and we were so much in love. Thank you for the sweetest memories of that time and for our son, that unconditional love. Happy birthday dad."