Christina Aguilera's fiancé enjoys day out at Disneyland with their daughter

Christina Aguilera's fiancé Matthew Rutler enjoyed some bonding time with their daughter over the weekend when the duo spent the day at Disneyland. The guitar player and Summer Rain appeared to be having a great time as they hopped on board the rides at the theme park.

In a photo uploaded on Matthew's Instagram page, the father-of-one can be seen supporting the one-year-old as she holds on tightly to the carousel. The little girl looks adorable sporting a cute striped Minnie mouse shirt, black leggings and red Minnie mouse pumps.

Matthew enjoyed some bonding time with his daughter Summer Rain Photo: Instagram/@m_rutler

Summer Rain takes after her mother, who also is a big fan of Disneyland. In May 2015, the Ain't No Other Man singer spent her 34th birthday at the Happiest Place On Earth, surrounded by friends and family.

Christina, who was absent from the fun day out, was no doubt upset to be missing out on some quality time with her young daughter. Speaking to Women's Health in February, the singer said that Summer Rain is “the joy of my life,” adding that the little girl and her older son Max, 7, bring her so much happiness. “Having children is the ultimate joy, and I love my kids.”

Although she clearly adores her children, Christina, who is a coach on The Voice, reiterated the importance of finding a balance in your life, between spending time with your family and having some time to yourself.

Christina said it is important to find time for yourself and your partner after having a child Photo: Getty Images

“Mothers are constantly expected to be the nurturers, the givers, the providers of a comfortable home,” she shared. “We’re expected to be pregnant, have the kids, breast-feed once we have the babies. And we’re expected to look amazing after baby, right? Keep our husbands and boyfriends interested, because we’re supposed to get back to sexy and keep things exciting in the bedroom.

“Women have to find time to nurture themselves. If someone has a baby, the first thing I’m like is, ‘Okay, are you taking care of you?’”