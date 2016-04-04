Cindy Crawford looks amazing in a bikini at 50 in new vacation photo

Cindy Crawford's incredible bikini body never ceases to amaze us. The 50-year-old has been showing off her svelte form during a family vacation to Baker's Bay in the Bahamas.

Proud husband Rande Gerber uploaded a picture of his wife wading through crystal clear waters, posing in a tiny green bikini and oversized sunglasses.

Rande captured his wife wading through a "blue lagoon" on their Bahamas vacation Photo: Instagram/@randegerber

The couple have been keeping their fans up to date with all of their vacation activities, by uploading several pictures from “paradise”, on their respective Instagram pages. Upon arrival the former supermodel shared a flattering selfie as she enjoyed a boat ride through the beautiful waters. “Vacay starts today! Can't get over the color of this water,” wrote the mom-of-two.

Despite the initial good weather, hours after arriving the family experienced a vicious storm on the island. Posting a video on his social media, Rande captured the thunder and lightening storm that seemed to rage on into the night.

Cindy's daughter Kaia looked as gorgeous as her supermodel mom Photo: Instagram/@randegerber

After the first day the weather seemed to return to cloudless blue skies, allowing the family to get enjoy their trip. Making the most of their free time, Rande and his youngest child Kaia enjoyed a father-daughter lunch at a sea-side restaurant. “Lunch with my little angel,” wrote the businessman alongside a close-up snap of his daughter beaming broadly.

The whole family, including 16-year-old Presley, not doubt enjoyed the exotic vacation after a busy few months. Recently, 14-year-old Kaia has caught the eye of many fashion houses and has starred in several modeling campaigns. The teenager is currently juggling her blossoming career while continuing her studies at school.

The family have chosen to stay at the Baker's Bay Golf and Ocean Club, a stunning resort that is favored by some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including, Tom Brady and Gisele, and Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck.