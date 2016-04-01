Blake Shelton responds to Gwen Stefani's epic April Fools' Day pregnancy prank

It’s not a girl! Safe to say Gwen Stefani is taking home the award for best April Fools' Day prank, and boyfriend Blake Shelton wins for best accomplice.

The No Doubt singer pulled an epic trick on her over 3.6 million Instagram followers on Friday. Gwen shared an ultrasound photo of a baby, captioned, “It's a girl gx” along with three heart emojis.

Photo: Instagram.com/@GwenStefani

It appears the singer’s boyfriend Blake Shelton was also in on the joke. A fan tweeted the country crooner, "@gwenstefanis April Fools prank shows that she and @blakeshelton have the same crazy sense of humor.... #matchmadeinheaven," to which the he responded, “Ha!!!!!”

Gwen is already a mom to sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale . The Used to Love You singer and the musician announced their divorce last summer, then in November, went public with her new relationship with fellow The Voice judge.

Photo: Getty Images

The couple have only heated up since last fall. The 46-year-old recently told Vanity Fair that she is “for sure” in love with her country beau. While there isn’t a bun in the oven, Blake, 39, did spend time with Gwen and her son Apollo last month. The trio went for a hike along a shoreline, which the songstress documented on her snapchat account.

Back in January, when asked by Entertainment Tonight if he was interested in starting a family with Gwen, Blake said, “I think it's awfully early to be talking about that, don't you?” Though he assured them that he and his ladylove are really happy.