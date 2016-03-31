Celine Dion gives a glimpse inside her surprise 48th birthday celebration

It was a special day, for a very special singer! Celine Dion, who celebrated her 48th birthday on Wednesday, shared a photo of her surprise birthday celebration on her Instagram.

In the photo, the My Heart Will Go On singer is seen standing next to some of her closest friends and raising a glass to mark the occasion. "Surprise studio birthday party with a fabulous team! #cakework," she captioned the photo that went up on the social media site on Thursday.

While Celine's closest friends were there to toast her big day, it was the first birthday she spent without her husband René Angeli. He and her brother Daniel Dion both passed away in January after losing their battles with cancer.

Despite of all of the sadness, Celine returned to the stage for her Las Vegas residency one month later, thanking fans for all of their support. "My family and I are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support from so many people who have touched our lives during these past few days," she said in a statement.

She continued: "We have felt your love for René, and your prayers and compassion have helped us during this most difficult time… more than you'll ever know. I thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Celine also took the time out to share a fun picture on her social media, of her final performance before wrapping this leg of her residency in Las Vegas. On her Instagram, Celine posted a picture, smiling and giving the thumbs up, from her return since losing René and Daniel.

"Thanks to my fans and to the amazing Colosseum public, that night after night gave me the energy to go on and make a show that René would be proud of."

It's so good to see Celine back in the studio and preparing for the next leg of her residency in her new home of Las Vegas.