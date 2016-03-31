Anna Camp and Skylar Astin discuss wedding plans and 'Pitch Perfect' guests

Aca-yes! Anna Camp and Skylar Astin’s wedding plans seem to be going pretty perfect. The co-stars and real-life couple dished on their upcoming nuptials Wednesday night in New York City — and it sounds as though there may even be a Pitch Perfect reunion at the celebration.

“There will be a couple people there, there might be some people there who are our loving friends who we know from Pitch Perfect so yeah, it's going to be a fun, a big party event,” Anna told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt premiere.

Photo: FilmMagic

“There's going to be music, dancing, a band and hopefully all our friends will be dancing with us,” she added. “Wedding planning has been awesome and so much fun. And [Skylar’s] really my best friend.”

So far planning for the big day has been smooth sailing for the couple. Skylar admitted, “We like agree on everything.” He continued, “It's been really fun. It's been really seamless, and, like, she says things right before I'm about to say them. We're planning a really fun party so we're excited.”

Photo: Instagram.com/@skylarastin

The Pitch Perfect stars announced their engagement back in January. The 28-year-old popped the question to his ladylove, 33, while vacationing in Hawaii.

Discussing the proposal Skylar revealed, “It was just a beautiful little look out area, and I said some things, she said some things. We both cried. I asked the infamous question, she said yes, thank God.”

As it turns out, Anna wasn’t the only one who received an engagement ring. The actress dished, “He got a ring too — He has a nice ring, so things are going well.”