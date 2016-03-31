Jessica Simpson's curves come with a warning label! The 35-year-old pop star showed off her beach bod in a cautious snap via her Instagram from her vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for her BFF and stylist Nicole Chavez's birthday.

Jessica showed off her 'dangerous curves' Photo: Instagram/@jessicasimpson

Jessica, who is mother to Maxwell, 3, and Ace, 2, was joined by her girlfriends CaCee Cobb, the guest of honor, Nicole Chavez, and pal Kathryn Sykora for the luxurious getaway. During the trip, Jessica showed off her great legs in a photo next to the the birthday girl.

Jessica and Nicole celebrated in style in Mexico Photo: Instagram/@jessicasimpson

"Smokin @nicolechavez I love this woman #thecape."

The fashion designer, who wasn't shy about showing off her amazing curves when she took a family trip to Mexico in January, shared her secrets to obtaining her always-ready beach bod.

"I work out five days a week: three days with a trainer, doing a mix of strength training and cardio, and then I do cardio on my own the other two days," she told InStyle magazine. "Somehow I make it work, but I've slowed down since my wedding."

She continued: "I worked really hard because I wanted to appreciate being in a wedding gown again. I wanted to enjoy it like I did the first time. But I didn't have a weight goal; I just wanted to look healthy."