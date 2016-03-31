Brad Pitt looks dapper on the set of his new film 'Five Seconds of Silence'

Brad Pitt is looking like quite the dapper gent! The 52-year-old actor was seen on Thursday filming scenes for his new film, Five Seconds of Silence in Hampstead, London. In the photos, Brad took a stroll with his on-screen wife, Marion Cotillard and their baby.

Brad and Marion on the set of their new film Five Seconds of Silence Photo: Getty Images

The pair will appear in the romantic drama set during World War II. Brad plays an Allied counter-intelligence agent who is married to, and has a baby with, a French agent, played by Marion.

Brad was pictured in character, sporting a sweater and pants combo and a brown suede jacket. His French co-star Marion, whose character is thought to be a secret Nazi spy, looked chic in a tweed jacket, maroon beret and leather gloves.

Brad's new movie is filming in London Photo: Getty Images

Brad and Marion were spotted filming a picnic scene with their on-screen daughter. The pair walked around the park, while Brad held the little girl and Marion carried a hamper and blankets. During a break on set, the Hollywood heartthrob happily chatted to the crew and other cast members.

Brad has recently relocated to the U.K. with his wife Angelina Jolie and their six children. The Jolie-Pitts are renting a lavish property in Surrey while Brad films his new movie.

Over the Easter holiday, the actor was spotted doing some DIY shopping at a B&Q store in Chiswick, west London. Brad and two of his children picked out a few pieces of equipment and surprised on-looking shoppers.