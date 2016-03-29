Swedish DJ Avicii announces retirement: 'I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist'

Avicii is starting a new chapter. The Swedish DJ announced on Tuesday that he would be retiring at age 26. In an emotional letter on his site, the record producer revealed that he would cease touring and performing following his 2016 run.

“Two weeks ago, I took the time to drive across the U.S. with my friends and team, to just look and see and think about things in a new way,” the musician wrote. “ It really helped me realize that I needed to make the change that I’d been struggling with for a while .”

He continued, “My choices and career have never been driven by material things, although I’m grateful for all the opportunities and comforts my success has availed me. I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist .”

Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, admitted that while he’s had a successful career and grown as an artist, there is more he wants to do. He said, “ I’ve come to know myself better and realize that there’s so much I want to do with my life. I have strong interests in different areas but there’s so little time to explore them."

The producer has battled illness in the past including being hospitalized for acute pancreatitis in 2012. Back in 2014, the popular DJ had to pull out of Miami’s Ultra Music Festival because of a blocked gall bladder. After canceling tour dates in 2014 following the removal of his gallbladder and appendix, he told Billboard, "I needed to take a break."

Despite this year being his last run, he stated, “I will however never let go of music.” Avicii wrapped admitting he hasn't closed the door on the possibility of returning to the music scene. He said, “One part of me can never say never, I could be back ...but I won’t be right back.”