Kelsea Ballerini is going to make a few girls jealous on Sunday! The 22-year-old rising country star will be hitting the stage with Nick Jonas at the Academy of Country Music Awards. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Peter Pan singer shared her reaction to finding out that she would perform with the heartthrob.

"I've always loved collaborations, especially mixing genres and styles," she said during the interview. "It's so killer to have one of my favorite artists — and someone who I may have had posters on my walls of when I was a preteen — be a part of my first-ever, full-out awards show performance!"

Nick also took to his social media to share the exciting news with fans. "Been working on something special for Sunday, and it's official...I'm joining @kelseaballerini for a duet at #ACMs on CBS. Don't miss us," the 23-year-old Jealous singer tweeted.

In an Instagram post, Kelsea shared the message with a caption of her own: "Sunday @acmawards @nickjonas #PeterPan."

As if performing with one of the hottest male musicians isn't enough reason to celebrate, Kelsea has already been declared a winner ahead of Sunday's show. The singer posted a photo last week of her reaction after learning that she had won her first ACM award.

She captioned the photo, "Yesterday, I got a phone call from my friend Bob Romeo who let me know that I won my first ACM awards for New Female artist. I don't event know what to say, so for now I will just say THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart. For making not only my dreams come true, but for making all of the people around me who work so hard have so many beautiful moments to celebrate. Here is my reaction to the call. Keeping it calm, as always."

Kelsea isn't the only country star planning on having a big night on Sunday. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Dolly Parton, Katy Perry and Charles Kelley are set to perform, while Martina McBride, Kiefer Sutherland and Tom Hiddleston, who plays country legend Hank Williams in I Saw the Light will present during the big ceremony.

Catch all of the action when the award show airs live from Las Vegas, Sunday April 3 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.