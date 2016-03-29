Olivia Wilde's son Otis is 'better behaved' than his mom at the dentist

Now that’s a winning smile! On Monday, actress Olivia Wilde took her son Otis Sudeikis to the dentist, where she snapped an adorable photo of the little patient.

Sitting in the dentist’s chair, the soon-to-be two-year-old flashed a toothy grin for the camera. Olivia captioned the cute picture of her blonde hair, blue-eyed boy, “Better behaved than I've ever been at the dentist.”

Photo: Instagram.com/@OliviaWilde

She jokingly added, “Guess they gave him the good drugs.”

Olivia, 32, and fiancé Jason Sudeikis welcomed their son back in 2014. The mom-of-one is known for sharing sweet family moments on her Instagram account.

Over the weekend the mother-son pair engaged in a game of hide and seek. Attached to the photo of Otis' hiding spot she wrote, "Hide and seek champion. #saturdays."

Photo: Instagram.com/@OliviaWilde

Olivia has previously admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she won the “life lottery” with her little boy. Last fall she told E! News, "He's thriving, he's really happy," adding, "Every day there's a new development but we're just really lucky that he's healthy and he's the best!"