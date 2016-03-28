Jessica Lowndes started a frenzy over the weekend when she posted photos with 'new man' Jon Lovitz, 58. The 27-year-old actress even playfully responded to negative comments over their 31-year age gap, claiming that: "haters gonna hate." And now it seems that this was all an early April Fools' Day joke to promote her new music video for Deja Vu.

The speculation of the couple's new relationship began on Friday when Jessica posted a quote that read: "Old cows like to eat young grass," and cheekily captioned the post: "And I love me some old cows," referencing the age gap between the pair.

She then posted a photo of a man's hand on her leg with the captions: "There's a new man in my life," and "His hands are wise and tell a thousand stories...#smitten#hatersgonnahate."

Jessica defended the 31-year age gap between herself and Jon Photo: Twitter/@realjonlovitz

The 90210 star then addressed the fan confusion on Instagram, posting a video in which she debunked rumors that her account has been hacked. "No I haven't been hacked, I'm just really excited to finally share this secret with you guys," she said, before swiftly following up the video with a snap of an engagement ring.

The actress also kept fans going when she responded to the comments surrounding her and Jon's possible relationship and posted a photo of two ice creams with the caption: "You say sugar daddy but I say ice cream daddy! Lol #SweptoffMyFeet #ExtraSprinklesPleaseDaddy."

The Wedding Singer actor Jon has also been defending their relationship on Twitter. In one tweet, he quoted a negative response directed at him which says: "nice daughter," responding with: "nice jealousy!"

In another, he quoted a tweet reading: "proof money is the answer. Thanks Jon," responding with "My pleasure! Now work on getting personality." The 58-year-old also posted a loved up photo of himself in the car with Jessica, writing: "Easter with my bunny."

