Rory Feek is 'trying to adjust' to life without Joey Feek as Indiana starts a new school

With Joey Feek’s death earlier this month, her husband Rory Feek and daughter Indiana are still adjusting to their new life without her. The doting father took to his blog This Life I Live on Friday to discuss how his family is coping with the loss of Joey.

"Indy and I are trying to adjust to our new life at home," he penned. "[Adjusting] to the empty chair at our table and pillow on the other side of my bed, desperately missing Joey and carrying her in our hearts with us everywhere we go."

Photo: ThisLifeILive.com

Since kissing the late country singer goodbye in an emotional memorial service, plans for the family’s future have been altered. “Joey had every intention of home-schooling Indy as she grew up. For many reasons. But life has changed that plan,” he explained. Prior to losing her battle to cervical cancer, Rory wrote that he and his wife researched schools for their two-year-old daughter. He said, “We had no idea that God would lead us to a place called, of all things… ‘High Hopes.’”

After viewing a video for the preschool/developmental center for children with special needs, Rory recalled, “Joey wiped the tears from her eyes and with a beautiful smile said, ‘that’s the one honey… that’s the one.’”

Photo: ThisLifeILive.com

He added, “Joey was so excited about Indy getting the chance to come to High Hopes and I was so thankful that she felt great about it. Somehow she managed to transform her disappointment of not getting to raise and teach Indy into a real hope of something even better. I don’t know how, but she did. And she never cried another tear over it.”

Now enrolled in the school, the proud father admitted that Indy has been “loving every minute” of preschool and is "making lots of new friends and loves being around all the other kids." Rory also revealed that his little girl has begun taking physical therapy classes to help her learn to walk, in addition to speech therapy. He said, “I can hardly imagine how special it will be when the time finally comes that she can walk beside me and talk with me.”

Photo: ThisLifeILive.com

“Though it’s hard for me to be away from Indiana at all, I also know that it’s a wonderful opportunity for her,” Rory continued. “Her new preschool is truly a blessing from heaven.”

The 49-year-old also noted that while he misses his wife during this new chapter in their lives, he said, “[He is] Knowing, believing… that [Joey's] looking down each morning as I take Indy into High Hopes, still smiling saying, ‘that’s the one honey…that’s the one.’”