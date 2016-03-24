Selena Gomez, Kardashians and Kanye West attend Justin Bieber's 'Purpose' concert

Selena Gomez attended Justin Bieber’s Purpose World Tour concert on Wednesday in Los Angeles, prompting fans everywhere to ask what does THIS mean ?!

Concertgoers shared snaps of the Hands to Myself singer inside the Staples Center as she watched her ex-boyfriend perform on stage.

Selena at Justin Bieber's concert tonight. (Cred: SoCalCassandra Twitter) A photo posted by Selena Gomez Updates ⭐️ (@selenamgomezfanss) on Mar 23, 2016 at 10:08pm PDT

The 23-year-old’s attendance at the venue comes a few days after Justin posted a throwback photo of his old flame . Sharing a picture of himself and Selena embracing each other with a kiss, he captioned the Instagram, “Feels.”

Selena reportedly commented on her ex’s steamy photo, “Perfect.”

Feels A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 19, 2016 at 4:07pm PDT

In September 2015, the Disney alum told Elle magazine that she and Justin were "genuinely" friends despite splitting. Selena said, "I'll forever support him and love him in a way that...We grew up together. I think people want it to be different. We're too young for that. Nobody was married. There was no...I respect him. And I think he respects me, in a healthy manner."

Meanwhile, while discussing the possibility of a rekindled romance with his first love, Justin told Ellen DeGeneres, "Maybe. I mean we have a lot of history together so I’m sure it could possibly happen.”

For now Jelena fans will have to take comfort in the starlet's appearance at the March 23 concert. Other notable celebrity attendees included Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Tori Kelly .

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 23, 2016 at 7:01pm PDT

Kylie stepped out for the music event sporting blonde locks. North West's mom documented the family's outing at the Bieber concert on her Snapchat, sharing video of her husband dancing to the pop star's hit song What Do You Mean?

After the concert, People reports that Justin celebrated his third sold out show in L.A. at Warwick with Kim, Kanye and Kourtney.