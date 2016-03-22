Carrie Underwood may be a Grammy Award winning artist, but a recent Instagram post proves she’s just like regular moms. On Saturday, the country star uploaded a hilarious, all too relatable collage depicting a struggle she faces as a mother: going to the bathroom in peace!

The adorable post shows split images of Carrie’s son, one-year-old Isaiah Fisher and dog Penny Jean lying on the floor trying to peak under the bathroom door. She captioned the amusing photo, “ Can't a mom just go to the bathroom in peace?”

Photo: Instagram.com/@CarrieUnderwood

While he might not let his mom go to the restroom in peace, Carrie wouldn’t trade her little boy for anything. Last year, she told HELLO!, “I wouldn’t change him for the world. He’s perfect and where before I couldn’t imagine my life with him, I now can’t imagine my life without him."

FROM GIRL NEXT DOOR TO GLAMOUR: SEE CARRIE'S STYLE EVOLUTION

A photo posted by NHL (@nhl) on Mar 21, 2016 at 6:29pm PDT

The singer and her son stepped out on Monday to celebrate husband/dad Mike Fisher's 1,000th NHL game. Isaiah was dressed for the occasion in a jersey as his hockey player father was honored by the Nashville Predators for his achievement.

In a pre-recorded video, Carrie, 33, congratulated her man along with Brad Paisley, Bono and more stars. "I’m so proud of you for so many reasons, but specifically, tonight, I’m proud of you because I know how hard you work at everything you do,” she said. “And I know how much dedication you have toward hockey and toward this team.”

WATCH THE STAR-STUDDED MESSAGE BELOW