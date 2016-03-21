Justin Timberlake is getting in touch with his country roots. The 35-year-old, who hails from Memphis Tennessee, is back in the studio making sweet music with country group Little Big Town.

The Suit & Tie singer snapped a selfie of himself and musicians Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman, of the music group, hanging out inside a Los Angeles studio.

Photo: Instagram.com/@JustinTimberlake

Justin captioned the photo, “NBD... Just writing with @littlebigtown This band is the truth!! So good!!!!” The Grammy-winning group’s official account reposted the Instagram hours later writing, “Just some good ol' Tennessee folk hanging.”

Jessica Biel’s husband embraced his southern roots last fall, while performing on stage at the 2015 CMA Awards alongside singer Chris Stapleton. The duo brought down the house with their soulful performance of George Jones' Tennessee Whiskey and Justin's Drink You Away.

Little Big Town isn’t the only music powerhouse that Justin has recently shared a music session. Just last week, the singer posted a photo of himself and Pharrell Williams looking deep in conversation at a recording studio. He captioned the photo, “Currently...”

And we are currently waiting!