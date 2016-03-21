Remembering Joey Feek: Daughter Indiana 'won't leave' dad Rory Feek's side

With Joey Feek’s tragic passing earlier this month, the country singer’s young daughter, Indiana is adjusting to life without her mother by staying close to her father Rory Feek. Over the weekend, the doting dad uploaded a sweet photo of his two-year-old seated at his feet. He captioned the Facebook post, “ ...somebody won't leave her papa's side.”

CLICK HERE FOR INDIANA AND RORY'S SWEETEST DADDY-DAUGHTER MOMENTS





Little Indiana is inseparable from her dad Rory Photo: Facebook.com/JoeyandRory

Mother-of-one Joey lost her battle to cervical cancer at the age of 40 on March 4. Rory announced the heartbreaking news on his blog, This Life I Live, writing, "My wife’s greatest dream came true today. She is in Heaven.” He continued, "The cancer is gone, the pain has ceased and all her tears are dry. Joey is in the arms of her beloved brother Justin and using her pretty voice to sing for her savior."

CLICK HERE FOR JOEY AND RORY'S BEAUTIFUL LOVE STORY IN PHOTOS

The Feeks welcomed Indiana, seen with mom on her 40th birthday, in 2014 Photo: ThisLifeILive.com

Rory laid his late wife to rest in a “tearful but optimistic” private funeral on March 8. Recalling the emotional memorial service, the 49-year-old wrote, “When it came my time to speak, I walked up on stage and stood looking at my wife's sweet picture.. .and words were not enough to let her know how much she meant to be – how much she still means to me.”

He added, “It was an afternoon filled with so much joy and love. Even our little Indiana had a wonderful time.”