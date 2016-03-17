Jillian Harris' advice for new 'Bachelorette' JoJo Fletcher: 'It sounds cliché, but be yourself'

Jillian Harris knows exactly what it's like to have your love life on full display on TV! On the heels of Sunday's big finale of The Bachelor, Jillian has some advice for runner-up (and new Bachelorette) JoJo Fletcher. "It sounds cliché but the whole, 'be yourself thing,' Jillian shared with HELLO! during her Mr. Clean's Dirty Little Secrets campaign set visit. "You just have to be like 'What’s most important is figuring out what’s right for me' and so I hope that she is able to do that."

During the show's finale, it was announced that JoJo will get another shot at finding love after Ben Higgins picked Lauren Bushnell. And if the 25-year-old follows fellow Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe's ways, the mom-to-be thinks she will be just fine. "I think that she was off the cusp, and she did what was right for her," she continued. "She didn’t worry about what people did or thought about her, and I think that ultimately helped her find the right pick."

Jillian, who was second runner up on Jason Mesnick's season of The Bachelor before handing out the final rose herself and becoming engaged (but later calling it off) to Ed Swiderski in 2009, added, "I think that you have to think of what is the long term goal and that is finding your guy."

JoJo may have started her new adventure in front of the cameras on Tuesday, but the 36-year-old also has an exciting role coming up: being a mom! Since making the announcement earlier this month that she and boyfriend Justin Pasutto will be expecting their first child, the HGTV Love It or List It host has been over-the-moon with prepping and buying the right stuff before her new bundle's arrival. "The first trimester that’s all we talked about," she said. "We were researching and planning and ordering."

Now that she is in her second trimester, she is able to relax a bit more. "I just started to feel normal and I had tons of energy, and I was like 'I’m going to enjoy these next few months and try to not overwhelm ourselves."

She is also relying on Justin to help with those persistent cravings no matter the hour. "He is a night owl and I have been having late night cravings," she quipped about her beau of six years. "He will come in and he’s like 'Grilled cheese sandwich?' and I’m like 'Yes please.' He made me pancakes at 12 in the morning. So he’s been cooking a lot which is great, and he is so cute."

Even though Jillian and Justin are keeping the gender of their baby a surprise, one thing is for sure, the little one will be spoiled. Justin's love for family isn't the only thing that made Jillian fall in love with him, but it's also the quality that will make her man the best dad in the world. "He is very responsible," she shared. "With Nacho [the family dog] or with the house, he’s very sure and clear with what he wants. He’s very organized. He already told me that he wants his own diaper bag because he doesn’t want my [mess] of a diaper bag. He knows mine is going to be a disaster, so he wants his own."

She concluded: "I think he’s going to be a great dad. I think he’s going to be a very involved dad, which is fantastic."