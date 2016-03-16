Christian Grey has a new baby! Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner have welcomed their second child according to E! News. Details surrounding the baby’s name and gender have not been released at this time.

Photo: Getty Images

Amelia was reportedly photographed pushing a stroller in Notting Hill. Meanwhile, Jamie is already back in Vancouver filming Fifty Shades Darker with Dakota Johnson. The couple, who tied the knot back in 2013, are already parents to their two-year-old daughter Dulcie. It was revealed last November that Jamie and the actress were expecting their second child together.

Photo: GC Images

Speaking to British Vogue last year, the 33-year-old actor said, “I love fatherhood.” And while he had been exposed to “a lot of baby talk” in his life, with his father having delivered thousands of babies and having a stepmother who is an obstetrician gynecologist, Jamie admitted that he wasn’t ready when his wife went into labor the first time. “Nothing actually prepares you," he said. "I hope I'm a good dad. It's the most joyous thing imaginable. It's totally changed our lives but only for the positive."

At the time, the doting dad also confessed that he is a fan of diaper changes. He said, “Weirdly, I get enjoyment out of changing a nappy. I find it such a leveling thing.”