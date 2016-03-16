Charlie Sheen files court papers asking to reduce his child support payments

Charlie Sheen has filed court documents asking to have his child support payments decreased. The former Two and a Half Men star has filed a motion to reduce the $55,000 monthly child payments that he pays to ex-wife Denise Richards, according to TMZ.

The actor claims that he can no longer pay this amount each month as his “income has drastically declined.” Two weeks ago, the comedian filed similar court documents asking to reduce the alimony he pays to his other ex-wife Brooke Mueller for the same reasons.

Charlie has asked the court to reduce his monthly child payments Photo: Getty Images

In both of the documents, Charlie states that selling his Two and a Half Men rights and his mounting health care expenses have led to his financial hardship. The papers reveal that he has gone from earning $613,000 monthly to currently averaging less than $88,000 a month.

Added into the legal papers, the 50-year-old claims that he spends around $25,000 per month on medical costs to cover his HIV treatments. The star revealed that he is HIV positive in November, during an interview with Matt Lauer on the Today Show.

During an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show in February, Charlie spoke candidly about his diagnosis as well as about his child payments “[Denise and I] came up with a number a long time ago, and I had a great job and everybody was living large and that's not the case right now, but there's still that expectation to still keep paying this kind of money."

The actor says he can longer afford to pay $55,000 a month to his ex-wife Denise Richards Photo: Getty Images

“At some point you just can't justify it, especially when there's no gratitude behind it. None. I would send somebody flowers every hour if I got that kind of dough tax free.”

The news comes two months after Denise filed a $1.2 million suit against the father-of-five alleging that has not provided the financial support toward the care of their children that he had promised.