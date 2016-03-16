Demi Lovato celebrates 4 years of sobriety: “I made it through”

Tuesday was a big milestone for Demi Lovato, the 23-year-old took to her Twitter page to announce that she has been sober for four years. The Skyscraper singer wrote, “This last year I experienced so much life and too much death...But I made it through...Sober. #4Years #GodsWill.”

On the weekend, the former Disney star said she was looking forward to hitting her milestone achievement. “I can't believe I have four years on Tuesday... Anything is possible,” she wrote to her 39.4 million twitter followers.

In 2012, the then 19-year-old entered rehab for an eating disorder, substance abuse and bipolar disorder.

Speaking to the HuffPost Live about her issues the star said, “I was dealing with bipolar depression and didn't know what was wrong with me. Little did I know there was a chemical imbalance in my brain. Because I didn't tell people what I need, I ended up self-medicating and coping with very unhealthy behaviors.

“It's a disease, just like diabetes: You have to find the right treatment for what you have,” she explained. “You're not broken. It's nothing to be ashamed about.”

During the interview Demi also spoke about the love and support she has received from her family and friends during her recovery especially from her boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. “He never takes credit for my sobriety, but I guarantee I wouldn't be alive without him today,” she said.

It has been an intense year for the star, who has experienced several extreme highs and lows. The singer received rave reviews for her album Confident but also suffered the loss of loved ones, including friend Chris Carney.

At the beginning of 2016 the Cool For The Summer singer took to her Instagram to reflect on the past couple of months. “I learned that no matter how painful things can be, things do get easier and time really does help heal all wounds. I'm so blessed to live the life I do, with the people I love by my side.”