Selena Gomez is Celine Dion's ultimate fan during her Las Vegas concert

When Selena met Celine! The pop star had an epic girls' night out on Saturday attending the Power of Love singer’s concert in Las Vegas with friends.

Prior to the show, the 23-year-old met Celine Dion backstage at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The two women looked glamorous with Selena Gomez wearing a pink form-fitting dress and the Vegas resident in a burgundy jumpsuit.

Photo: Caesars Entertainment

The Hands to Myself artist along with her girlfriends donned matching Celine T-shirts for the actual concert, which they purchased before making their way into the venue. Selena documented the musical performance on her Snapchat, sharing videos of herself and her friends singing along to the powerhouse singer’s hit Because You Loved Me.

Photo: Snapchat

Saturday’s concert marked Celine’s last performance at Caesar’s Palace until May 17 when she will continue her Las Vegas residency. The singer returned to the stage last month following the death of her beloved husband René Angélil in January.

Photo: Instagram.com/@CelineDion

The 47-year-old shared a photo of herself on Sunday thanking fans for their support, which makes her performances possible. She captioned the Instagram, “Thanks to my fans and to the amazing Colosseum public, that night after night gave me the energy to go on and make a show that René would be proud of.”

WATCH SELENA’S SNAPCHAT BELOW