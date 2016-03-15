Sherri Shepherd's ex-husband Lamar Sally has opened up about raising their surrogate son alone, after going through a difficult break-up with The View star.

The former comedy writer has spoken to Page Six about being a single father to baby Lamar Junior. "He's such a good kid. He wants love and I'm scared: Am I giving him enough? Am I enough for both parents?"

The 48-year-old has become full custodian of the 19-month-old after the actress decided that she didn't want to continue in a relationship with Lamar and didn't want to be a mother to their child, who was conceived via a donor egg and carried by a surrogate.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

The couple separated during the surrogate pregnancy Photo: Getty Images

The couple first started going out in November 2009 after meeting at a mutual friend's party in Los Angeles. Following Lamar's relocation to New York the pair became engaged in 2010 and married in a lavish Chicago ceremony in the summer of 2011.

After failing to conceive naturally the couple had several rounds of IVF treatments which also were unsuccessful. In 2013 the duo started the surrogate process and in the final months of that year implanted an embryo in a surrogate living in Pennsylvania.

Unfortunately, however, a few months into the pregnancy Sherri revealed that she wanted to call time on her three year marriage to Lamar and she no longer wanted to have another child.

Lamar Sally has full custody of 19-month-old Lamar Junior Photo: Getty Images

Since the birth of baby Lamar Junior in 2013 Sherri has fought to prevent her name being on the child's birth certificate and refuses to acknowledge that she is the child's mother.

In April 2015 the judge ruled that the 48-year-old will be recognized as the child's legal mother and that she must pay alimony for the young boy. Despite appealing this decision several times the ruling has not been overturned.

Lamar is now moving on with his life but is still devastated with how the situation has played out. "I didn't want to be a single father. I didn't want my son to not know his mother's touch," he said.