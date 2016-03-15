All the details on the custom $100k engagement ring Bachelor Ben Higgins gave his lucky lady

She said yes! The Bachelor's Ben Higgins' new bride-to-be Lauren Bushnell has some serious new bling after Ben popped the question to his chosen lady with a $100,000 custom made Neil Lane diamond ring.

Ben Higgins chose Lauren Bushnell on the season finale Photo: ABC/Matt Dunn

Lauren's new rock features a three carat emerald-cut center stone, flanked by tow baguette diamonds with a platinum finish. The ring dazzled on the TV screen as Ben dropped down on one knee and did the honor of asking for Lauren's hand in marriage.

Before the engagement, the software sales rep wasn't certain who he was going to pick. In one of the ABC series' most confusing moments from this season, Ben told both Lauren and JoJo Fletcher that he was in love with them.

Ben proposed with a $100,000 Neil Lane diamond ring Photo: ABC/Matt Dunn

As soon as the groom-to-be looked down at the ring though, he quickly told Neil that he knew who he wanted to become his wife. Before proposing, he was the perfect gentleman and took the traditional route in asking Lauren's father for his stamp of approval.

After sending JoJo Fletcher home, he took out a cell phone from his pocket and called her dad. When he got the "OK" from Lauren's father, Ben pumped his fist in the air and let out a sigh of relief.

Ben and Lauren couldn't be happier about starting a life together Photo: ABC/Matt Dunn

During the finale episode, Ben needed a little help from his mom when it came to choosing the love of his life. "I couldn't feel luckier, but I also couldn't be more confused. I just don't know," Ben shared with his mother as they sat at the Sandals resort in Jamaica.