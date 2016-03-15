Madonna explains her on-stage concert behavior – and thanks her fans – in Instagram post

Madonna has denied media reports that she was under the influence while recently performing Down Under in Australia. On Tuesday, the singer shared a screen-grab of a post from a fan coming to her defense.

“Thanks for supporting me. Too bad people don't know the art of acting and playing a character,” she wrote on Instagram. “I could never do any of my shows high or drunk.”

The Like a Virgin singer went on to blame sexism for the backlash. She said, “Underlying all of this is sexism and mysongony which proves that not only do we not get equal pay bUt we are still treated like heretics if we step out of line and think outside the box!”

Madonna added, “Sexism is alive and kicking but i am #livingforlove.”

The statement comes days after the music icon delivered an much talked-about performance in Melbourne. The 57-year-old rode around on a tricycle on-stage before whipping out a flask. She told concert goers, “Who made me fall over on that bike?"

The singer is currently embroiled in a heated transatlantic custody battle with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie over their 15-year-old son Rocco. Earlier this month, a New York Supreme Court judge ruled that the young teen can continue to reside in London with his father.

During Madonna's free Tears of a Clown concert last week, the Queen of Pop became visibly emotional, while singing Intervention as images of her estranged son flashed behind her. The mom-of-four has been finding solace in her three other children — Mercy, David and Lourdes — throughout the ordeal.

Vogue singer shared a photo on Tuesday of her two youngest children writing, “This is my drug. Love and Happiness! ❤️#rebelhearts till we die!!!”

Madonna and Guy are expected to be in New York City for their next custody hearing this summer. The pair's hearing is tentatively scheduled for June 1.