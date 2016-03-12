First daughters Malia and Sasha Obama showed they are growing up to be just as stylish as their style icon mother Michelle as they attended their first state dinner on Thursday night. The two teenagers both wore designer gowns by Naeem Khan for the gala, which was in honor of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau.

Malia, 17, seen here, and her sister Sasha both wore Naeem Khan gowns Photo: Getty Images

The girls even received a special mention from the Prime Minister during his speech. The 44-year-old son of late Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau said it was an honor to meet Malia, 17, and Sasha, 14 – and added that he wished he had been a teenager when his dad was a world leader.

Sasha, 14, was seated next to Canadian-born Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively Photo: Getty Images

"The memories for me of being a kid and not being old enough to attend these kinds of events with my father almost makes me wish I had gone through my teenage years as the child of a world leader," he said. "Almost."

"I admire you very much, both of you, for your extraordinary strength and your grace," Justin added. He also hoped that the unconventional childhoods they had experienced would, he said, give them "strength and wisdom beyond your years for the rest of your life".

Malia, w ho will graduate from high school in June, was seated at a table in the elegant East Room with her aunt, President Obama's sister and her husband and Grey's Anatomy actress Sandra Oh. Sasha, on the other hand, was in the company of actress Blake Lively and her Canadian actor husband Ryan Reynolds.

