Carrie Underwood celebrated her 33rd birthday in a unique and fun way. The country music star went ghost hunting to celebrate turning a year older.

The Before He Cheats singer arrived in Scotland a day ahead of her Friday night show in Glasgow and spent the day searching for spirits in an undisclosed location. The mom-of-one took to her Instagram to tell all her fans about her spooky experience.

"Birthday shirt. Going ghost hunting in Scotland! #iaintafraidofnoghost #scary," the country singer wrote alongside a picture of her posing in a ghost t-shirt and wearing night vision googles.

Later that evening the star uploaded another picture of someone taking a photo while standing in an area of abandoned ruins. "Awesome pic from our ghost adventures last night...That sky looks creepy! What an amazing birthday!”

Carrie has previously spoken about her love for the supernatural, and her obsession with gruesome TV shows such as The Walking Dead. The singer was a guest on the chat show The Talking Dead, where she discussed how she would survive a zombie apocalypse .

The country music singer is currently on her Stories On The Road tour Photo: Getty Images

"I know what you're thinking, but I was born to survive the zombie apocalypse. My husband bought me this zombie-survival kit for Christmas, I have a machete, I know how to use it. My songs are quite aggressive at times. I'm not afraid. I would know what to do. I was born for this."

The ghost-obsessed star sent shivers down our spine this week when she covered Whitney's Houston's classic ballad I Will Always Love You , whilst on the radio program The Bobby Jones Show in Nashville. The star has performed this tune several times before but there is something hauntingly beautiful about the radio edit. See for yourself...