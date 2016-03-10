Ivanka Trump on running for office: 'I've learned in life to never say never'

When it comes to juggling motherhood and work, there's no doubt Ivanka Trump is a pro! And while the 34-year-old has followed in her father Donald Trump's footsteps when it comes to building her own empire, the next question is: What about politics?

"I do not think so," the mommy-to-be told Cosmopolitan magazine when asked if she plans to run for office. But, she adds: "I have learned in life to never say never! It is too limiting!"

She continued: "That said, I am wholly focused on the growth of my own company — my lifestyle brand and IvankaTrump.com, a digital destination for women who work — as well as working alongside my brothers to expand the global footprint of The Trump Organization."

Before business, though, Ivanka's biggest role is mommy. In a cute Instagram post, the soon-to-be mom-of-3 showed off her office and two of her cutest personal assistants – 4-year-old daughter Arabella and 2-year-old son Joesph.

"Arabella and Joseph are all laughs helping me finish some emails. See what else they were up to on our #snapchat: IvankaTrump."

In her Cosmopolitan interview, the working mom says that when it comes to being a woman in the workplace, one of the biggest tricks to navigating insecurities is knowledge.

"Start off by listening to the people around you. Absorb as much knowledge as you can, and if you don't know the answer to something, do the research first and see if you can come up with the answer or a solution on your own," she advised. "If this is one of your first few jobs out of college, rest assured, you are not expected to know everything. Ask smart questions — but nothing you could figure out yourself with a quick Google search."

The #WomenWhoWork founder also noted that making a great first impression is ideal in any situation. If you come in with busy savvy and style, according to Ivanka, you will have nothing to worry about.



"Before entering a meeting, take the initiative to research and form educated opinions about important topics so that you have an insightful position to share if and when the time is right. Technology can be a major distraction, so leave your phone or laptop behind if it will not add anything to the meeting."

Ivanka, who has some of the best mommy-to-be style around, continued: "Also, be on time or ideally, a couple of minutes early, and dress in a polished and professional manner."